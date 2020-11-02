The Orioles declined to update Kjerstad's (undisclosed) condition Monday, but the team does expect him back for spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The number two overall pick in the 2020 draft is missing the instructional league due to an undisclosed medical issue which is reportedly not sports-related. General manager Mike Elias cited team policy regarding such issues when he declined to provide an update, but he did note that he was looking forward to seeing Kjerstad in the spring, so it doesn't appear as though the ailment will be a long-term problem.