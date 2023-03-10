Kjerstad has been getting some reps at first base this spring, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He's not expected to see any action there during Grapefruit League play because of how many other first basemen the Orioles have in camp, but perhaps Kjerstad will play the position some this year in the minors. The 24-year-old has only played the outfield in the minors but did handle first base for a few games in college at Arkansas.