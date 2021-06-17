GM Mike Elias said Kjerstad (illness) had his rehab program slowed due to "recurring inflammation with his heart," Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 22-year-old has yet to see game action since being drafted No. 2 overall during the 2020 draft due to the heart condition myocarditis, and the inflammation has recently resurfaced while he was getting back into playing shape. Kjerstad is still expected to return at some point, but he won't be making his professional debut in the minors anytime soon.