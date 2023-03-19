Kjerstad is hitting .389 (14-for-36) in Grapefruit League play.
Kjerstad has produced seven extra-base hits, including four home runs. The first-round pick from 2020 needed a strong spring after struggling at High-A Aberdeen this season, and the fact that he's still in major-league camp makes his performance all the more impressive. The outfield prospect will likely need to show more at High-A to begin the year, but it's reasonable to think the 24-year-old could be in Triple-A by the end of the season.
