Kjerstad traveled to Baltimore to join the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

No roster move has been announced yet, but the Orioles will keep Kjerstad close by in case Ryan Mountcastle (shoulder) has to go on the injured list. Kjerstad is slashing .299/.370/.500 with 10 homers and 32 RBI across 332 plate appearances with Triple-A Norfolk this season.