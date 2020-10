Kjerstad will not take part in the instructional league due to an undisclosed medical issue which is not sports-related, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The cancelled minor-league season hurt the development of prospects across the sport. The instructional league offers the chance to recoup some of that lost development time, but that won't be the case for Kjerstad. Whether or not his undisclosed issue will affect him heading into next year's spring training remains to be seen.