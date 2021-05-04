Kjerstad (myocarditis) will transfer his rehab program from the Orioles' alternate site in Bowie to the organization's spring training facility in Sarasota as he continues his "build-up process," Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

After being diagnosed with the heart condition last fall, Kjerstad was held out of spring training, but he was cleared to resume workouts in Bowie about two weeks ago. The 22-year-old hasn't experienced any setbacks since then, but he'll still need additional time to pick up at-bats and regain conditioning before the Orioles deem him ready for game action. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 draft will likely begin his career with one of the Orioles' lower-level affiliates.