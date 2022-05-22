Kjersted (hamstring) is expected to play in extended spring training games next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kjersted suffered the hamstring injury during spring training. Once he's ready to join an affiliate, he's expected to link up with Single-A Delmarva to make his professional debut, which isn't expected to be for at least another couple of weeks.
