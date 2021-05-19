Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Kjerstad (illness) is gradually getting back into playing shape and remains without a clear timeline to make his professional debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft was sidelined for all of spring training after he was diagnosed with a heart condition last fall. He was cleared to resume workouts in early April, but the Orioles continue to take a long-term view with the 22-year-old and won't look to rush him into game action. Kjerstad currently resides on the 60-day injured list for the Orioles' affiliate in Delmarva, so he'll likely open his professional career at Low-A whenever he's deemed ready to play.