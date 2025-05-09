Kjerstad is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Kjerstad will begin Friday's game in the dugout while the returning Tyler O'Neill (neck) joins Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano in the outfield. Kjerstad started in the Orioles' last seven games, going 7-for-24 (.292) with one stolen base and one RBI over that span.