Kjerstad (elbow) isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad was lifted in the third inning of Saturday's contest after getting hit in the elbow by a Hunter Greene fastball in the first frame. X-rays returned negative, so Kjerstad may have escaped a serious injury. Baltimore doesn't play Monday and next hits the road for a series in Washington beginning Tuesday.