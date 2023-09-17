Kjerstad is on the bench again Sunday against the Rays.
Kjerstad has drawn only one start since being promoted Thursday from Triple-A Norfolk. Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will start across the outfield Sunday with Adley Rutschman serving as the Orioles' designated hitter.
