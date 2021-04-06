Kjerstad (chest) has yet to report to the Orioles' alternate training site for workouts as of Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kjerstad remains away from the team while he continues to recover from myocarditis, a condition that involves inflammation of the heart. The Orioles' brass indicated earlier this spring that Kjerstad is making good progress, but his professional debut will be delayed until he receives full medical clearance to resume baseball activities. Kjerstad was the No. 2 overall pick in last summer's first-year player draft.