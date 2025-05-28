default-cbs-image
Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Kjerstad is hitless in his last 11 at-bats and has struck out four times during that stretch. He'll get the night off Wednesday to reset. Dylan Carlson, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn will fill the outfield from left to right.

