Kjerstad is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk due to fatigue, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kjerstad has not played since July 25 and is slashing only .149/.225/.248 in 26 games with Norfolk since being optioned in early June. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino indicated that the team should have more information on Kjerstad's status later this week.