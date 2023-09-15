Kjerstad went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in Thursday's 4-3 loss against the Rays.

Kjerstad made his major-league debut Thursday, coming in as a pinch hitter and striking out in his lone plate appearance. The 24-year-old top prospect was thrown right into a big spot, entering in the eighth inning with the Orioles trailing by one. Despite the underwhelming debut, Kjerstad is expected to be a significant part of Baltimore's young core for the foreseeable future.