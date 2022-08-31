Kjerstad has hit just .214/.306/.317 with two home runs and one steal in 33 games since being promoted to High-A Aberdeen.

Orioles fans and fantastically patient dynasty managers may have gotten their hopes up after Kjerstad rocked Single-A pitching while finally making his professional debut earlier this season, but the 23-year-old has found the going much tougher since being promoted. Though he gets something of a pass for all the time he's missed to illness and injury, it's not good to see someone his age struggling so mightily in High-A.