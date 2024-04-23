The Orioles recalled Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Kjerstad had gotten off to an unbelievable start at Norfolk this season, slashing .349/.431/.744 with 10 home runs over 21 contests. It could be tricky finding consistent playing time for Kjerstad given the Orioles' bevy of options, but the left-handed batter will certainly be in the mix for starts between designated hitter, the corner outfield spots and first base against right-handed pitching.