Kjerstad was reassigned Wednesday to the minor-league side of Orioles camp, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kjerstad was never really in the running for an Opening Day roster spot in Baltimore after finishing out the 2022 campaign with High-A Aberdeen. But he certainly showed out during his time in major-league camp, slashing .390/.419/.829 with four home runs, four doubles and a triple across 43 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. The 24-year-old outfielder is again drawing top-prospect attention after missing all of 2021 due to a heart condition.
More News
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Making impression in spring•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Getting some work at first base•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Poor results in High-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Advances to High-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Activated from IL•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Resuming game action Friday•