Kjerstad (hamstring) will appear in his first extended spring training game Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kjerstad sustained a high-grade hamstring injury this spring and has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season. However, he's been getting live at-bats for approximately three weeks and has now been cleared to return to game action. The 23-year-old is expected to report to Single-A Delmarva once he's ultimately cleared to join a minor-league affiliate.