The Orioles announced Monday that Kjerstad (hamstring) will be re-evaluated soon to determine his readiness for a rehab assignment, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad hasn't played in a game since he strained his right hamstring back on March 19, but he's finally closing in on a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old is a good bet to remain in the minors once he's activated rather than being added to the Orioles' 26-man active roster.