Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Seeking clearance for rehab games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles announced Monday that Kjerstad (hamstring) will be re-evaluated soon to determine his readiness for a rehab assignment, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Kjerstad hasn't played in a game since he strained his right hamstring back on March 19, but he's finally closing in on a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old is a good bet to remain in the minors once he's activated rather than being added to the Orioles' 26-man active roster.
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