Kjerstad (heart) was invited to join Baltimore's big-league camp Friday.
Kjerstad is unlikely to be auditioning for a roster spot just yet, as the canceled minor-league campaign prevented last year's second-overall pick from making his professional debut. He also missed fall instructs due to a medical issue which was originally undisclosed but was revealed Friday to be myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart which sometimes occurs as a side effect of COVID-19. Per Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun, Kjerstad is doing well but is still in recovery, so his arrival at camp may be delayed.