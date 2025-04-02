Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Kjerstad will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Ryan O'Hearn and Jackson Holliday while the Orioles send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the bump. Ramon Laureano will join Cedric Mullins and Tyler O'Neill in the outfield while Kjerstad sits.
