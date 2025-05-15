Kjerstad went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

After drawing a walk as a pinch hitter in the matinee, Kjerstad got the start in right field for the nightcap and crushed a Simeon Woods Richardson fastball to right field in the third inning, snapping a 17-game homer drought in the process. Kjerstad has struggled to make a consistent contribution in the majors this season, and through 99 plate appearances he has a .212/.262/.364 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBI.