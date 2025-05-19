Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Though his playing-time outlook appears to have improved in the wake of Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning to the injured list, Kjerstad isn't yet locked back into a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. The newly recalled Dylan Carlson will join Ramon Laureano and Cedric Mullins in the outfield in place of Kjerstad, who has gone 3-for-19 at the dish over his last seven games to bring his average down to .211 on the season.