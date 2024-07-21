Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After spending the minimum seven days on the injured list due to a concussion, Kjerstad was activated Saturday and started in right field in the Orioles' 8-4 win, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Though he'll take a seat Sunday against southpaw Andrew Heaney, the lefty-hitting Kjerstad could reclaim regular reps against right-handed pitching now that he's fully healthy.