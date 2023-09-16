Kjerstad went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Friday against the Rays.

Kjerstad drew his first big-league start Friday. He struck out in his first plate appearance before leading off the sixth frame with his first career home run. Kjerstad was pinch-hit for with a lefty on the mound in his next plate appearance, another indication his playing time may be limited after he was also out of the lineup Thursday upon being called up to the majors.