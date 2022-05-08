Kjerstad (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list at Low-A Delmarva.
Kjerstad was already expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks after suffering a left hamstring strain in March, so this move doesn't effectively alter his timeline much. He's not expected to be in action until early to mid-June at the earliest.
