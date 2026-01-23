Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Friday that Kjerstad (fatigue) will be a full participant during spring training, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad didn't play after late July last season due to what the Orioles referred to as fatigue, and he later underwent treatment for an undisclosed medical condition. It's unclear whether the issues were related to his previously disclosed myocarditis diagnosis, but either way, it seems Kjerstad is now in the clear health-wise. Kjerstad slashed .192/.240/.327 in 54 games for the Orioles and .149/.225/.248 over 27 contests with Triple-A Norfolk in 2025, but he had a 112 wRC+ in his first two years with Baltimore and a 156 wRC+ in 2024 at Norfolk. While he will enter spring training healthy, Kjerstad currently looks to be buried on the Orioles' outfield depth chart.