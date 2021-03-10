Kjerstad (heart) won't report to major-league camp in 2021, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
General manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that Kjerstad continues to do well in his recovery process, but he won't be ready to join the team as a non-roster invitee in Sarasota. As a result, he'll report to the team's alternate training site after spring training in a similar format to the alternate camp in 2020. Assuming Kjerstad continues to progress well, Elias hopes that he'll be able to participate in minor-league games once the season begins.