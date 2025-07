The Orioles selected Roth's contract from Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Roth has spent time in both Double-A and Triple-A this season, logging a 2.21 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 36.2 innings between the two levels. The 27-year-old righty will now join the Orioles' bullpen to fill the void left by Seranthony Dominguez's move to Toronto on Tuesday, and Roth will be making his MLB debut if/when he gets into a game.