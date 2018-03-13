Cervenka signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Cervenka was recently released by the Marlins after giving up 8 runs in 4.2 innings last year. He spent the majority of the season for their Triple-A club (New Orleans), posting a 4.58 ERA with a 6.26 FIP in 39.1 innings. The 28-year-old lefty could get a cup of coffee in the Orioles' bullpen at some point this season but nothing in his track record suggests he'll be much of a fantasy asset if that happens.