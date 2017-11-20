Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Added to 40-man roster
Harvey was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster Monday.
This was merely a formality, as there was no way the Orioles were going to let Harvey, one of their top prospects, get away in the Rule 5 draft. Harvey missed most of 2017 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he showed flashes of his old self upon his return, posting a 0.96 ERA and 30:6 K:BB in eight starts (18.2 innings) at the lower levels.
