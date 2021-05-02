Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Harvey (oblique) remains on track to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible in late May, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

When Harvey was diagnosed with a left oblique strain in mid-March, the Orioles didn't wait long before placing him on the 60-day IL. Harvey's history of being a slow healer from the various injuries he's accumulated during his career may have played a factor in the decision to stash him on the 60-day IL rather than the 10-day IL, but the 26-year-old looks to be reversing that narrative this time around. He resumed a throwing program just over two weeks ago and appears to have escaped any setbacks thus far. Harvey will ramp up for the next few weeks and should fill a key role in the Baltimore bullpen once reinstated, but he may not get a look as the team's closer while Cesar Valdez continues to navigate the ninth inning effectively.