Harvey (oblique) have up a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning versus Cleveland on Friday.
Harvey missed the first two months of the season with a strained left oblique. The right-hander pitched the sixth inning Friday -- that's a strong indication manager Brandon Hyde will ease him into action. Harvey could eventually figure in the closer conversation if neither of Paul Fry nor Cesar Valdez can stake a firm claim on the role.
