Harvey (shoulder) was diagnosed with mild tendinitis in his elbow after suffering a minor setback during a recent throwing session, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Harvey continues to be snake-bitten by injuries as this latest setback occurred just weeks after he dealt with a little forearm stiffness. Through all of this, he's been sidelined since the beginning of June with a shoulder issue. The club has yet to remark on a timetable for his eventual return, but fortunately, he avoided any further complications and should be able to resume throwing soon.