Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Battling soreness
Harvey has been dealing with soreness and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde didn't disclose the location of Harvey's soreness, but the right-hander's side session Tuesday is expected to determine his availability for Baltimore's series against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Making early impact in relief•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Recalled by O's•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Working out of Triple-A bullpen•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starting in Double-A•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Easing into live batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...