Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Begins rehab on a good note
Harvey (elbow) pitched in his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Moving forward, Harvey will continue to rehab in rookie-league games until reporting to High-A Frederick for the rest of the 2017 campaign. The right-hander will pitch once a week during the rest of the year, and then rest during the offseason, instead of continuing to pitch in the winter leagues.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Throws sim game•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: To start in rookie ball•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Completes full mound session•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Getting back on mound Friday•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Throws off flat ground•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....