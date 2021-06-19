Harvey struck out two in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Friday's 7-1 win over Toronto.

The right-hander preserved a one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning before Baltimore rallied for five runs in its half of the frame. The hold was Harvey's first of the season. It remains to be seen if he'll get any save chances, although Baltimore's 23-46 record hasn't presented many closing opportunities. Harvey has pitched well with a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings since he returned from a left oblique strain.