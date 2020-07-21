Manager Brandon Hyde said Harvey has a little bit of arm fatigue and is day-to-day as of Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 25-year-old has been battling with Mychal Givens and Richard Bleier to become the Orioles' primary closer throughout summer camp. Harvey thrived after being moved to the bullpen during his rookie season with Baltimore, giving up one run and striking out 11 over 6.1 innings. It is unclear whether the he will be forced to miss any time to begin his sophomore campaign in 2020.