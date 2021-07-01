Manager Brandon Hyde said following Wednesday's win over the Astros that Harvey is suffering from right shoulder discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Harvey last pitched Monday, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk across two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander figures to undergo tests before a full diagnosis is given and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
