Harvey (forearm/shoulder) threw a short live batting practice Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Harvey faced hitters for the first time since June. He threw half as many pitches as other Orioles pitchers, as the team is being cautious with a player who has been hit with a long list of injuries. The 24-year-old only made nine starts last season, though that represented his highest number since 2014.

