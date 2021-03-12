Harvey winced after throwing his first pitch Friday against the Phillies and left the game without throwing another one, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Injuries have unfortunately been the story of Harvey's career, as he's thrown just 154.1 total innings over the last six years. The exact diagnosis for his latest issue remains to be seen, but his track record leaves little reason to be anything other than pessimistic. If he's sidelined to start the year, Tanner Scott and Cesar Valdez could emerge as the top closing options in Baltimore.