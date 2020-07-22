Harvey is expected to open the season on the injured list due to elbow soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harvey generated some buzz back in March after being named as a potential closer by manager Brandon Hyde. The 25-year-old has electric stuff, which helped him strike out 11 batters in his 6.1-inning big-league debut last year, but injury issues are unfortunately a major part of his profile as well, as he's averaged just 37 innings per season since being drafted back in 2013. This particular injury isn't considered serious, with the Orioles saying that a move to the injured list would be precautionary, but given his injury history and the fact that he was never listed as anything more than a candidate for the closing role, it's hard to have much faith in him at the moment.