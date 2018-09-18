Harvey (shoulder) experienced elbow soreness while throwing in the instructional league Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Injuries are nothing new for Harvey, who has been limited to 63.2 innings over the last four seasons. His 32.1 innings for Double-A Bowie this season represent his highest total since 2014, but he's had a long list of issues this year as well. He's now on his third setback in his recovery from his latest injury, a dislocated shoulder suffered back in early June. He first battled forearm stiffness and has now dealt with elbow tendinitis and elbow soreness. The severity of this latest issue is not yet clear.

