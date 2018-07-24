Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Game work in near future
Harvey (shoulder) is close to returning to game action, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
While he is listed as active at Double-A Bowie, Harvey has not pitched in a game since June 1 due to a shoulder injury. It would be a big accomplishment for the oft-injured righty to return in short order and stay healthy through the final five weeks of the minor-league season. He has a 5.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 32.1 innings this season at Double-A.
