Harvey (shoulder) is close to returning to game action, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

While he is listed as active at Double-A Bowie, Harvey has not pitched in a game since June 1 due to a shoulder injury. It would be a big accomplishment for the oft-injured righty to return in short order and stay healthy through the final five weeks of the minor-league season. He has a 5.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 32.1 innings this season at Double-A.

