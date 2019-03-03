Harvey was option to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Harvey started nine games (32.1 innings) for Double-A Bowie in 2018 with a 5.57 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, so there was no guarantee he would be promoted to start this season. The 24-year-old has been limited to 63.2 innings since 2014 due to injuries, but could seemingly find his way to the majors in 2019 if he showcases well at Norfolk.

