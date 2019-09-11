Harvey (biceps) said Wednesday that he hopes to return to game action this weekend in Detroit, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been out of action for more than a week due to an injury, which he revealed to be biceps soreness. He made it through a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and said it went well, but Harvey will be worth monitoring down the stretch after all the missed time over the years. He projects as a possible closer in 2020 if his health finally cooperates.