Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Hopes to pitch this weekend
Harvey (biceps) said Wednesday that he hopes to return to game action this weekend in Detroit, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been out of action for more than a week due to an injury, which he revealed to be biceps soreness. He made it through a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and said it went well, but Harvey will be worth monitoring down the stretch after all the missed time over the years. He projects as a possible closer in 2020 if his health finally cooperates.
