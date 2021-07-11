Harvey (lat) will begin rehabbing in Sarasota immediately after the All-Star break, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Harvey has been sidelined since early July and was expected to miss a month. The team is hopeful to have him return by the end of July, so he remains in line with his original timetable. Prior to the injury, Harvey had managed a 4.15 ERA and 1.27 WHIP while recording two holds across 8.2 innings for the Orioles.
