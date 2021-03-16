The Orioles placed Harvey (oblique) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for third baseman Maikel Franco, who signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with Baltimore. Harvey had been the leading candidate to close for the Orioles before he suffered the left oblique strain in a Grapefruit League outing last weekend. With Harvey now sidelined until at least May 16, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde will likely turn to Tanner Scott, Shawn Armstrong and Cesar Valdez as the team's primary late-inning options for the first six weeks of the season.